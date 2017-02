BOSTON (WWLP) – The New England Patriots have returned home after beating the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday night, in Super Bowl LI.

The team’s plane landed at Logan International Airport in Boston late Monday afternoon.

The Patriots had a historic win over the Falcons, coming back from a 25 point deficit, and winning in overtime, 34-28.

Watch the video above to see the players and coaches arrive. (Click Here if you’re unable to view the video on your mobile device.)