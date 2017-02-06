CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – When it comes to Valentine’s Day, desserts are one of the most popular gifts to give. Tony Cerrato with Cerrato’s Pastry Shop showed us how to make delicious desserts, all stemming from traditional white cake.

Traditional White Cake

Ingredients:

Cake Flour: 12 oz.

Baking Powder: .75 oz.

Salt: .25 oz.

Emulsified Shortening: 6 oz.

Sugar: 15 oz.

Skim Milk: 6 oz.

Vanilla Extract: 1 1/8 tsp

Almond Extract: ½ tsp

Procedure:

Mixing: Two Stage Method.

Scale ingredients accurately. Have all ingredients at room temp. Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into the mixing bowl and add the shortening. With the paddle attachment, mix at low speed for 2 mins. Stop the machine, scrape down the bowl and beater and mix again for two mins. Sift the remaining dry ingredients into the bowl and add part of the milk. Blend at low speed for 3-5 mins. Scrape down the sides of bowl and beater several times to ensure even mixing. Combine the remaining liquids and lightly beaten eggs. With the mixer running add this mixture to the batter in 3 parts. After each part, turn off machine and scrape down bowl. Continue mixing for a total of 5 mins in this stage.

8″ round cakes 14-18 oz. per pan (baking time approx.:25 min)

10″ round cakes 24-28 oz. per pan (baking time approx.:35 min)

Cupcakes per dozen 18 oz. (baking time approx.:18-20 min)