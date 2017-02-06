Training session on overdose-reversal drug naloxone held in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marked the first in a series of western Massachusetts training sessions on the overdose-reversal drug, “naloxone”.

While the public and first responders are invited, only two people took the training at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst, Monday night, for the “Saving Lives” series. “Hampshire HOPE” and the Northwestern’s District Attorney’s office organized the training to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses.

Another part of these training’s is showing people how to use intranasal naloxone, which is a drug you can get at the pharmacy that can help save a life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose. So far, only CVS and Walgreens have agreed to sell it. It’s recently been made available because of the high rate of opioid overdoses in Massachusetts.

“It’s a public health issue now so we need to do something about it. They generated a campaign to really get everybody to have access to this life saving drug,” said Kim Dion, Clinical Assistant Professor at the Amherst College of Nursing. She said intranasal naloxone is safer and works faster than the injectable version.

“If people overdose and you’re not able to reverse that overdose right away, they may not make it to the hospital,” said Julie Federman, Health & Community Services Director in Amherst. She said Franklin and Hampshire counties have been seeing an increased number of overdoses over the past few years; Massachusetts ranks among the top 5 states in opioid overdoses.

The next training will be at the South Hadley Town Hall on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Below is a list of the next training sessions:

Thursday, February 9th – 5:00 p.m. at South Hadley Town Hall, 116 Main Street, Room 109, South Hadley

Tuesday, February 14th – 3:00 p.m. at Easthampton School Department, 50 Payson Avenue, Easthampton

Wednesday, February 15th – 3:00 p.m. at Hilltown Community Health Center, 9 Russell Road, Huntington

Tuesday, February 21st – 12:00 p.m. at Granby Public Library, 297 East State Street, Granby

Wednesday, March 1st – 9:00 a.m. at Unitarian Universalists Church, 121 North Pleasant Street, Amherst.

NOTE: Additional sessions will be held in Northampton, Florence, Belchertown and Ware, at dates, times and locations to be announced.

If you would like to attend a training session, you’re asked to RSVP by calling Cherry Sullivan at 413-587-1219 or emailing csullivan@northamptonma.gov. However, if you just show up without having RSVP’d, you can still attend.