The big game meant big business for local bars

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night wasn’t just a success for the New England Patriots, it was also a great night for western Massachusetts bars and restaurants!

At Rafters Sports Bar in Amherst, manager Yvette Rowanstern credits the Super Bowl with helping them take-in twice the amount of money that comes in during a normal Patriots game.

Rowanstern said that over the years, she has noticed fewer people coming to watch regular season games at the bar. People now prefer to have parties at home and call-in for take-out.

She said that Super Bowls typically draw bigger crowds, but neither the managers nor the servers were expecting to make as much money as they did Sunday night.

“It’s a lot of house parties. People don’t usually go out when the Pats are playing, so it was a great night for everybody,” Rowanstern said.

The manager agreed that the restaurant made more money because people stayed until the very end of the game, and then decided to stay even longer when the Patriots won. She said that when she came in Monday morning, there were several cars still in the parking lot; many people got rides home after celebrating a little too much!