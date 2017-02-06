Supreme Judicial Court case on needle exchange could impact local programs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Supreme Judicial Court case could clarify whether groups can legally distribute clean needles to drug users in Massachusetts. The state’s highest court will hear arguments on Thursday in the case of the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod vs. the Town of Barnstable.

The case dates back to 2015, when Barnstable town officials demanded that the group shut down. The town argued the dirty needles left around town created a health risk.

Tapestry Health in Holyoke went through a similar legal battle for four years to keep their syringe access program, but were eventually cleared to continue due to a change in how the state law was interpreted. Local approval became approval from the Board of Health or Mayor.

Tapestry Health said last year that their exchange helped 4,500 people to reduce the risk of spreading disease since 2012. Now organizations that have gone through similar circumstances are looking on in interest as this case proceeds through the court system.