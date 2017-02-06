Supreme Judicial Court case on needle exchange could impact local programs

Tapestry Health had similar legal challenges with its needle exchange program in Holyoke.

David McKay Published: Updated:
Individuals can drop off their old needles and pick up clean needles like these.
Individuals can drop off their old needles and pick up clean needles like these.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Supreme Judicial Court case could clarify whether groups can legally distribute clean needles to drug users in Massachusetts. The state’s highest court will hear arguments on Thursday in the case of the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod vs. the Town of Barnstable.

The case dates back to 2015, when Barnstable town officials demanded that the group shut down. The town argued the dirty needles left around town created a health risk.

Tapestry Health in Holyoke went through a similar legal battle for four years to keep their syringe access program, but were eventually cleared to continue due to a change in how the state law was interpreted. Local approval became approval from the Board of Health or Mayor.

Tapestry Health said last year that their exchange helped 4,500 people to reduce the risk of spreading disease since 2012. Now organizations that have gone through similar circumstances are looking on in interest as this case proceeds through the court system.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s