Super Bowl championship merchandise quickly selling out

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were hoping to get an official Patriots Super Bowl Championship sweatshirt or hat, you may already be too late- at least if you wanted to pick it up this morning. Dick’s Sporting Goods in West Springfield was open late last night as Super Bowl LI came to an end, so that shoppers could scoop-up official merchandise for the winning team.

Some dedicated fans even listened to the game on their car radios so they could go to the store immediately after the Pats’ historic overtime win. Those early shoppers bought-out all the sweatshirts and hats, so by 8:30 this morning, all that was left were some tee shirts.

All hope is not lost, however. A representative from Dick’s told 22News that the West Springfield store is expecting to receive a shipment of more championship merchandise later in the day Monday.

Many shoppers are trying to get this coveted new apparel in time for Tuesday’s championship parade, which is being held in Boston.