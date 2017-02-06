Springfield’s “Cupcakes of Champions” aren’t going to Georgia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most people now know about the friendly bet that Governor Charlie Baker makes with other governors when it comes to football games. The governor always wagers cupcakes from the Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield, which have been nicknamed the “Cupcake of Champions.”

The Governor’s preferred Boston Crème cupcake features yellow cake and a custard filling, with chocolate frosting and a cherry on top. The governor first bet them in a wager with Missouri’s governor in 2015 for a game against Kansas City. The Patriots won.

However, it was the following year- when Denver came to New England- that proved the cupcakes are where the magic lies. It is believed that because after many calls regarding the wager were not returned from Colorado’s governor to Baker, the Patriots lost.

“Ever since then, I’ve been on him and we’ve got to keep the magic going and they keep winning,” Koffee Kup owner Dino Facente said.

After the Patriots won the Super Bowl, there will be no cupcakes going to Georgia.

Saturday, the line was out the door for people waiting to buy the Cupcake of Champions.