Springfield basketball player scores 1000th point

Marchena plans to continue to playing in college

By Published: Updated:
springfield-student-1000th-point

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a big night for one high school basketball player in Springfield. Breanna Marchena scored the 1,000th point of her basketball career at Commerce High School, Monday night.

Matrchena had 994 career points going into Monday’s game. She told 22News what a thrill it was to hit that milestone; “A rush feeling and stuff because people were cheering before I even got the ball and stuff…But it’s a great experience and everything.”

Marchena said she plans to go to college and continue to play basketball.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s