Springfield basketball player scores 1000th point

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a big night for one high school basketball player in Springfield. Breanna Marchena scored the 1,000th point of her basketball career at Commerce High School, Monday night.

Matrchena had 994 career points going into Monday’s game. She told 22News what a thrill it was to hit that milestone; “A rush feeling and stuff because people were cheering before I even got the ball and stuff…But it’s a great experience and everything.”

Marchena said she plans to go to college and continue to play basketball.