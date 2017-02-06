Southwick to host Motocross Nationals event in July

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Motocross Nationals are coming back to Southwick this summer. The town’s Select Board discussed the 2017 Motocross Nationals during a meeting last week.

The event is largely coordinated by The Wick 338. After a couple years on hiatus, motocross came back to Southwick, and last year’s event was prosperous. The title sponsor for the 2017 race will continue to be Red Bull. NBC Sports will do a live broadcast of the event, which is scheduled for July 8th.

The nationals were estimated to bring an estimated $1.3 million to $1.4 million to businesses in the area, with hotels in Westfield, West Springfield, and near Bradley International Airport benefiting.

Members of the American Legion Post 338 say the event is well worth it. “It’s wonderful,” Gerald Rising told 22News. “It’s great for the veteran’s club here and the legion and it’s great for Southwick. I mean the place is loaded with people and it’s really wonderful.”

Some big name motocross riders are expected to compete this year, and about 1,000 additional feet of new fencing will be installed. There are 26 races scheduled at the track for this year.