Senator Warren adding staff with national security credentials

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is adding staff with national security credentials.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Democrat announced she had hired Sasha Baker to serve as her national security adviser in her Washington office.

Baker most recently served as the deputy chief of staff to former Defense Secretary Ash Carter.

The decision to hire Baker comes as Warren begins her tenure as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, a high-profile assignment that could enhance Warren’s foreign policy credentials.

Warren said Baker’s defense work and scientific research has helped to protect members of the military and will help Massachusetts bolster its reputation as a hub of defense-related research.

She said Baker also helped to bring what Warren called the “best practices from places like Cambridge and Silicon Valley into government.”