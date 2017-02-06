Self-driving 18-wheeler being tested

(WOAI) Self-driving semi trucks are among the autonomous vehicles now being tested at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

On the outside their test truck looks like a typical big rig, but once you’re inside it turns into something that most might compare to a “Transformers” movie with the push of a button.

“You actually get used to it surprisingly quickly,” says test driver Stephan Lemmer.

Southwest Research Institute, along with several other research organizations, are helping the U.S. Department of Transportation create guidelines for developing automated vehicle technologies.

The end goal is to make our streets safer.

“I think 90 percent of all accidents are caused by human error, and so robots don’t get sleepy or tired or drunk or anything like that,” notes SwRI Manager of Research Chris Mentzer.

