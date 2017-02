CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the New England Patriots celebrated their Super Bowl victory, Chicopee police were called to a Grattan Street bar for a large fight.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a man went to the hospital with serious facial injuries, following the incident at TD’S Sports Pub.

Police were called to the bar at around 11:45 P.M. for a reported fight with 40 people inside.