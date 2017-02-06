Plow drivers embrace all types of snow storms

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether its 3 feet or 3 inches, the snow still needs to be cleared. Even though we haven’t seen any major storms yet, plow drivers will tell you they are still out there clearing the roads for even 3 inches.

We haven’t seen much snow this winter but plow drivers said an inch here or there definitely helps business.

G&H Landscaping told 22News by the end of the season, they think business we’ll be about average. Gary Courchesne, from G&H Landscaping, told 22News, “We have a lot of office buildings that we service and medical buildings, they are a high priority so as little as half an inch of snow creates an event for us so we go out no matter what.”

G&H Landscaping said they prefer to deal with smaller storms than bigger storms. But at this point, they said all snow storms are welcome in New England especially after the lack of snow we saw in January.

The month of January is usually the snowest month of the year here in western Massachusetts and this January we saw about 6 inches of snow where our average snowfall total for January is about 14 inches

Most snow lovers and especially skiiers are hoping we’ll make up for the lack of snow this February.