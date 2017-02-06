Pipeline protestors “funeral” for Otis State Forest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protesters are gathering outside Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield, for a “public funeral” to “mourn” the loss of Otis State Forest, which they say is under threat due to a pipeline project.

Kinder Morgan has plans for a $93 million project, which will construct new segments of pipeline, adjacent to existing pipeline. This includes a 3.83 mile-long segment that passes through the state forest. In a description of the project on Kinder Morgan’s website, the company says that the “Connecticut Expansion Project,” as it is known, is needed in order to meet increased demand for natural gas.

A court hearing on eminent domain takings for the project is scheduled at 2:00 P.M. at the Pittsfield courthouse.

Outside the courthouse, members of the Sugar Shack Alliance, an environmental advocacy group, plan to hold a mock funeral for the forest land, in which a coffin will be used in a procession, and demonstrators are encouraged to wear funeral attire.

This is not the first controversial pipeline project involving Kinder Morgan. The company had planned a much larger pipeline project, which was to run between upstate New York and the eastern Massachusetts town of Dracut; passing through several mainly rural towns in western and central Massachusetts. The project drew lots of protest, and the company ultimately changed the proposed route before suspending the plan altogether last year, citing inadequate capacity commitments from prospective customers.