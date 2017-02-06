Pet Corner: Scat

Name: Scat

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Age: 9 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Background

Scat was brought to Dakin by the animal control office in Greenfield on December 14. He’s been waiting almost 2 months for a home, and we’re hoping he finds his Valentine fast! This handsome tuxedo cat is 9 years old, he’s very friendly and social, and he’d be a great companion for anyone. Scat is currently staying in one of the offices at the Dakin Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to view Scat’s full profile.

Events/Other Topics

Dog Training Classes in January at Dakin’s Springfield and Leverett locations

Here are our upcoming classes. Visit Dakin’s website for class details and online registration:

Basic Manners for Adult Dogs starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Puppy Kindergarten starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks Starts 3/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks

Canine Good Citizen Starts 2/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks (6 th optional) Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks (6 th optional)

Puppy & Beyond starts 3/18 in Leverett – 8 weeks



