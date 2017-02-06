Pet Corner: Scat

Name: Scat
Breed: Domestic shorthair mix
Age: 9 years old
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Background
Scat was brought to Dakin by the animal control office in Greenfield on December 14. He’s been waiting almost 2 months for a home, and we’re hoping he finds his Valentine fast! This handsome tuxedo cat is 9 years old, he’s very friendly and social, and he’d be a great companion for anyone. Scat is currently staying in one of the offices at the Dakin Springfield Adoption & Education Center.
Click here to view Scat’s full profile.
Events/Other Topics
Dog Training Classes in January at Dakin’s Springfield and Leverett locations
Here are our upcoming classes. Visit Dakin’s website for class details and online registration:
- Basic Manners for Adult Dogs
- starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks
- Puppy Kindergarten
- starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks
- Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs
- Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks
- Starts 3/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks
- Canine Good Citizen
- Starts 2/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks (6th optional)
- Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks (6th optional)
- Puppy & Beyond
- starts 3/18 in Leverett – 8 weeks
For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org