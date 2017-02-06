Pet Corner: Scat

Dakin has upcoming dog training classes as well!

Lee Chambers Published: Updated:
scat

Name: Scat
Breed: Domestic shorthair mix
Age: 9 years old
Gender: Male
Color: Black

Background

Scat was brought to Dakin by the animal control office in Greenfield on December 14.  He’s been waiting almost 2 months for a home, and we’re hoping he finds his Valentine fast!  This handsome tuxedo cat is 9 years old, he’s very friendly and social, and he’d be a great companion for anyone.  Scat is currently staying in one of the offices at the Dakin Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to view Scat’s full profile.

Events/Other Topics

Dog Training Classes in January at Dakin’s Springfield and Leverett locations

Here are our upcoming classes.  Visit Dakin’s website for class details and online registration:

  • Basic Manners for Adult Dogs
    • starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks
  • Puppy Kindergarten
    • starts 2/14 in Springfield – 5 weeks
  • Intermediate Manners for Adult Dogs
    • Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks
    • Starts 3/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks
  • Canine Good Citizen
    • Starts 2/11 in Leverett – 5 weeks (6th optional)
    • Starts 2/15 in Springfield – 5 weeks (6th optional)
  • Puppy & Beyond
    • starts 3/18 in Leverett – 8 weeks

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org

