Patriots’ fans rush to buy Super Bowl gear

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots fans headed to the stores on Monday after seeing their team win Super Bowl LI, Sunday night, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

Many fans went to Dick’s Sporting Goods in West Springfield, looking for Super Bowl winning shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other memorabilia.

The store received shipments throughout the day, with most of it selling out. Some Patriots fans waited all day to buy their Super Bowl champions gear.

Lloyd Hamilton of Springfield told 22News, “I’m very happy I bought two shirts; one for my son, one for me. Tomorrow morning when I go to work, I’m going to wear my shirt.”

Store Associates at Dick’s said the store will continue to receive shipments of Patriots Super Bowl gear throughout the week.