Patriots fans find Super Bowl win nerve-wracking, exhilarating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After last night’s historic comeback, Patriots fans from across New England are once again celebrating their team’s Super Bowl victory. But some said that on Sunday night, they weren’t sure they would be.

“Until the two minutes thirteen seconds of the third quarter I was about ready to throw my TV out the window,” Aime Laramee said. “And then after that, it is absolutely incredible what this team managed to do.”

The Patriots managed to complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28 to 3 in the third quarter, the Patriots were able to force the game into overtime, another Super Bowl first.

“I says ‘Don’t get nervous. He’s not trying to run out the clock, he’s just trying to tie the game,'” Rich Lavigne recounted. “They tied, won the toss, and they won. Awesome, close the book on Brady.”

22News spoke with fans who said that Deflategate cast a shadow over the team. But they said that made last night’s victory that much more vindicating. “After the drama of the last couple of years, it just felt that much better to vindicate Tom,” Jessica Balser said. “Watching Roger get booed and handing over the Super Bowl trophy was pretty sweet, for sure.”

Some fans said after Sunday night, the Patriots’ legacy lives on.