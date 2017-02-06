Northampton resettlement refugee program back in business

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s refugee resettlement program is no longer on hold with the president’s travel ban suspended.

President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and travelers from 7 predominantly Muslim countries remained blocked on Monday. The order issued 10 days ago stopped refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days.

Aaron Dewar of West Brookfield told 22News he thinks the executive order, “distracted from other issues, the more important domestic issues he could’ve had an impact on.”

A Washington federal judge blocked the controversial move late Friday, and it’s remained blocked 3 days later. The change has made some adjustments on the local level. Springfield Catholic Charities was selected to help resettle 51 refugees here in Northampton, but as soon as the executive order was given, it put the program on hold. Now that the ban is stopped, it’s back to business as usual.

Executive Director Kathryn Buckley-Brawner told 22News they can’t speed up federal vetting process while the ban is stopped. Catholic Charities is still waiting to see if, and when the assurance process will re-open this week so they can pick up where they left off.

Some residents, like Nick Davis of Northampton, are also anxious to welcome their new neighbors. Davis said, “I came here and Northampton was accepting of me, and I’d love to see people come here for a better way of life.”

18 refugees were expected between February 20th and May 20th. The 2 cases closest to setting foot in Northampton are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Catholic Charities has been communicating with the program’s resettlement support centers oversees for constant updates on the refugees.

