Montgomery Road Westfield crash kills one

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – One man died following a rollover at Montgomery Road and West Road Saturday morning.

Police reported that Timothy B. Lent, 50, of Westfield, was found deceased in a vehicle around 7:20 a.m., Saturday morning, after a passerby found the vehicle he was in rolled over in a wooded area off Montgomery Road.

Police reported that Lent was the lone occupant in the vehicle and was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Westfield Fire.

Police reported that the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports said that the vehicle was traveling west down Montgomery Road and crossed into the eastbound lane, eventually leaving the roadway.

Police reported that there were no witnesses of the crash at the time of their report.

Timothy B. Lent

By: Flora Masciadrelli/The Westfield News

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Timothy B. Lent, 50, (1966-2017) passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017. He was born in Westfield to Dale and Patricia (Liese) Lent and was a 1984 graduate of Westfield High School. Tim worked for Southwick Country Club as the superintendent for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his sports teams, the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics. Tim is survived by his loving parents Dale and Patricia Lent, his sisters, Elizabeth A. O’Connor and her husband Thomas and Dorothy C. Lent with William Romani, his brothers, Daniel D. Lent and his wife Colleen and Christian R. Lent and his wife Kristine, all of Westfield, his nieces and nephews, Holly and Jacob O’Connor and Kayla, Myranda and Christian Lent and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his longtime partner Lisa Trudel.

A Memorial Service will be held for Tim on Thursday at 7PM in the Firtion Adams Funeral Home, 76 Broad St., Westfield. Visiting hours will precede the service from 4-7PM in the funeral home. Contributions in Tim’s name may be directed to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or to a charity of one’s choice. http://www.firtionadams.com