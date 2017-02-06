Meteor flashes across Midwest early Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The American Meteor Society received more than 200 reports about a fireball in the sky primarily in the Midwest including Michigan early Monday morning.

The meteor was caught on police dash cam footage in Lisle, Illinois, around 2:30 a.m. ET. The video was re-posted on Twitter by the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

According to the American Meteor Society’s website, there were 222 reports about the meteor from 12 states as well as Ontario, Canada, as of 9:30 a.m.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service’s office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.

Last says radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan, but he said it’s not clear if it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.