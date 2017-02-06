Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund to help Main Street fire victims

The families had a goal of raising $12,000

By Published: Updated:
Fire on Main Street in Holyoke, Mass. on January 17, 2017. (WWLP)
Fire on Main Street in Holyoke, Mass. on January 17, 2017. (WWLP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Victims of the January fire on Main Street in Holyoke recently spoke to 22News about feeling forgotten; “Does somebody have to die in order to get help? We have not gotten help at all.” Now, the City of Holyoke is stepping up their efforts to help these victims.

The Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund has raised about $110,000, which is going to the victims of the New Year’s Day fire on Northeast Street. However, the city announced on Monday that any money raised above the 100,000 mark will go to the Main Street fire families.

Those families had a goal of raising $12,000.

Related Holyoke Main Street Fire Coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s