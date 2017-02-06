Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund to help Main Street fire victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Victims of the January fire on Main Street in Holyoke recently spoke to 22News about feeling forgotten; “Does somebody have to die in order to get help? We have not gotten help at all.” Now, the City of Holyoke is stepping up their efforts to help these victims.

The Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund has raised about $110,000, which is going to the victims of the New Year’s Day fire on Northeast Street. However, the city announced on Monday that any money raised above the 100,000 mark will go to the Main Street fire families.

Those families had a goal of raising $12,000.

