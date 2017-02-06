Massachusetts resident scratches second $1 million prize

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in less than three years, a man from Billerica won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,500,000 Holiday Magic” instant game.

According to the State Lottery, Alan Danehy of Billerica chose the one-time payment of $650,000, as he did with his previous prize. He first won $1,000,000 in the “100X The Cash” $10 instant game. He plans on using his winnings to buy a car.

Danehy bought his winning ticket at Bell Food Mart, 852 Boston Road in Billerica, according to the State Lottery. The store will once again get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There is one $2,500,000 and four $1,000,000 prizes left in the “$2,500,000 Holiday Magic” in this $10 instant game.