How to prevent & treat burns

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s Burn Awareness Week! Loren Davine, Executive Director of NoFIRES, Inc. and Laurie Rocco, a Palmer Firefighter and Fire Safety Educator with NoFIRES, Inc. told us how we can more effectively prevent burns and treat them if you get one.

Burn Prevention Tips:

-Test food and water temperatures

-Use tape to create a “kid free” zone of at least 3 feet around the stove

-Cook on back burners with handles facing away

-Keep electrical cords out of reach

-Wear short, close-fitting or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking

-Don’t leave children unattended in the kitchen

General first aid for burns and scalds:

-Treat a burn right away by putting it in cool water. Cool the burn for 3-5 minutes.

-Cover burn with a clean, dry, sterile cloth.

-Do not apply creams, ointments, or sprays to the burn

-Call 911 or seek medical assistance