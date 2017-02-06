How to prevent & treat burns

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s Burn Awareness Week! Loren Davine, Executive Director of NoFIRES, Inc. and Laurie Rocco, a Palmer Firefighter and Fire Safety Educator with NoFIRES, Inc. told us how we can more effectively prevent burns and treat them if you get one.

Burn Prevention Tips:
-Test food and water temperatures
-Use tape to create a “kid free” zone of at least 3 feet around the stove
-Cook on back burners with handles facing away
-Keep electrical cords out of reach
-Wear short, close-fitting or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking
-Don’t leave children unattended in the kitchen

General first aid for burns and scalds:
-Treat a burn right away by putting it in cool water. Cool the burn for 3-5 minutes.
-Cover burn with a clean, dry, sterile cloth.
-Do not apply creams, ointments, or sprays to the burn
-Call 911 or seek medical assistance

