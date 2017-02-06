Holyoke City Council to discuss possible marijuana cultivation facility

HOLYKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News confirmed Monday night that plans are in the works to open a marijuana cultivation facility in Holyoke. GTI Massachusetts wants to open the facility at 28 Appleton Street.

We found out they scrapped their plans for West Springfield. GTI already has plans to open a marijuana dispensary in Amherst and another growing facility in Palmer.

They’re currently seeking approval form the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the Holyoke cultivation center. Tuesday night, the Holyoke City Council will debate on the issue.

Here is the special permit submitted for the Appleton Street facility.

