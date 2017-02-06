Healthy Winter Herbs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Does it seem like you are always getting sick in the winter? Jonathan Evans, a Herbal Information Specialist at the Herbarium in Chicopee told us about some herbs that may help.

Cayenne: Digestive, promotes circulation, enhances absorption of other herbs in formula, rich in flavonoids and carotenoids anti inflammatory, antioxidant, reduces histamine response, stops bleeding.

Echinacea: antiviral and antibacterial, fights infections, colds flu, sinusitis, laryngitis, immune system modulator.

Elderberry: Antiviral, high in vitamin C, proanthocyanidins flavonoids, strengthen blood vessels reduces histamine production, mucous

Ginger: Increases blood circulation, increases digestion, anti inflammatory, expectorant, diaphoretic( increases sweating) helpful for osteoarthritis, raynaud’s disease.

Lemon Balm: stomach aches, children’s colds, heartburn, tension headaches. Antiviral, nervine, mood elevator. Helpful for S.A.D.( Seasonal Affective Disorder) hypertension, anxiety, insomnia (alone or with other nerviness)

Peppermint: nausea, gas, bloating, colic, headache, antiseptic, antispasmodic, mild sedative. Make peppermint tea into ice cubes and keep in fridge. Good for helping upset stomach, nausea.