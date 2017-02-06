Georgia deputy dies after chemical emergency at sperm bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sgt. Greg Meagher of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is dead after he responded to an alarm activation at Xytex Corporation, a sperm bank, on Emmett St. in Augusta.

Upon arrival around 3:30 p.m., Sgt. Meagher died after inhaling an “unknown chemical substance,” according Sgt. Shane McDaniel at the the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The following Richmond County deputies have been treated and released from Augusta University Medical Center: Tiffany Justice, Chris Hill and Michael Woodard.

No word on the name or condition of the Xytex employee but NewsChannel 6 can confirm she was taken to Doctors Hospital.

Each went into to the building according to police – and when they came out they said they had trouble breathing and were taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they were treated and released.