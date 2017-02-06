Georgia deputy dies after chemical emergency at sperm bank

Barclay Bishop and Anne Maxwell Published: Updated:
Richmond County Deputy Sheriff Greg Meagher was just awarded for 30 years of service. (WJBF file)
Richmond County Deputy Sheriff Greg Meagher was just awarded for 30 years of service. (WJBF file)

 

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sgt. Greg Meagher of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is dead after he responded to an alarm activation at Xytex Corporation, a sperm bank, on Emmett St. in Augusta.

Upon arrival around 3:30 p.m., Sgt. Meagher died after inhaling an “unknown chemical substance,” according Sgt. Shane McDaniel at the the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The following Richmond County deputies have been treated and released from Augusta University Medical Center: Tiffany Justice, Chris Hill and Michael Woodard.

No word on the name or condition of the Xytex employee but NewsChannel 6 can confirm she was taken to Doctors Hospital.

Each went into to the building according to police – and when they came out they said they had trouble breathing and were taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they were treated and released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s