Fraternity fight ends in death

(WPXI) One Indiana University of Pennsylvania student is death and another is facing charges after an off-campus brawl between fraternity brothers.

Brady DiStefano, 19, is charged with aggravated assault in the death of his 20-year-old Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother, Caleb Zwieg.

Police said Zwieg was “choked out” during a fight Friday night along Wayne Avenue. He died at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police DiStefano was spotted on top of Zwieg, choking him. The witness said he broke the two up and tried to save Zwieg.

An autopsy and toxicology results are pending, and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has not ruled a cause of death.

Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty said more charges could be filed against DiStefano after those tests are complete.

“Pending the results of the autopsy and upon further investigation, we may revisit these charges to include other charges as would be appropriate,” Dougherty said.

