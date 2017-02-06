Fairly calm Super Bowl Sunday for Amherst firefighters

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After a strange uptick in emergency calls last weekend, the Amherst Fire Department hardly received any on Super Bowl Sunday.

Fire Chief Tim Nelson told 22News that as soon as the Patriots won, about 2,500 UMass Amherst students rushed outside to celebrate their team’s win. No one was arrested, and University spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said that only two people were hurt.

Nelson said that their department received only three ambulance calls attributed to the game, but nothing serious. Nelson believes that there weren’t any violent outbursts following this game of the century, because people were happy to celebrate something during a tough political climate.

“There’s more than enough out there to be upset about, and it seemed like the vibe was ‘hey, we’re going to celebrate this, and this will be a great time,” Nelson said.

Nelson credits the students for cooperating with campus police and celebrating peacefully.