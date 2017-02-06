Facebook sued for fake news in Germany

(CNN) – A Syrian refugee is suing Facebook for defamation in Germany. He says Facebook did not do enough to stop fake news articles that labeled him as a terrorist.

A photo started it all. 18-year-old Anas Modamani couldn’t believe his luck, thrilled to snap a selfie with Germany chancellor Angela Merkel.

The photo went viral. On every newspaper, every newscast. Capturing a rare human moment for the normally reserved German leader. Anas’ smiling face become synonymous with Merkel opening the country’s doors to tens of thousands of refugees.

Then came the Brussels terror attacks. Suddenly, the photo reappeared on Facebook – in a post falsely labeling Anas as one of the attackers.

Anas said, “At first I cried as I thought this is not me. I thought immediately what does this mean, what will the future hold for me, this is really no joke now, this is serious.”

The Brussels bombing, the Berlin Christmas market attack. Anas’ face has been plastered across fake news articles falsely accusing him of carrying out multiple attacks. He has received threats on line.

Life for him and his foster family has been turned upside down. They screen their mail and watch for suspicious vehicles.

Anke Meeuw is fiercely protective of the teenager she has taken in to her family. “The first time in my life that I fear for my family, I fear for my house and the things I do, and most of all I fear for Anas and his security.

Now Anas and Anke are taking Facebook to court. They say the social network took too long to respond to multiple requests to take down the false postings, now shared tens of thousands of times.

In response to a request for comment, Facebook made the following statment:

We are sorry to hear about Mr. Modamani’s concerns with the way some people have used his image. We are committed to meeting our obligations under German law in relation to content which is shared by people on our platform. We have already quickly disabled access to content that has been accurately reported to us by Mr. Modamani’s legal representatives, so we do not believe that legal action here is necessary or that it is the most effective way to resolve the situation.

Anas says it’s not just about him. “I will find a solution. But it’s not just me. If anyone can write whatever they like on Facebook, spreading these falsehoods and no one is punished, then it’s not only my problem. It is the problem of the world.”

Facebook has taken steps to identify and take down fake news more quickly, before it spreads. And Germany may be among the first to test Facebook’s responsiveness as it considers a law to fine for each fake news report the site fails to take down.

For Anke, having the matter heard in court makes people realize that spreading lies on social media has real life consequences. “We are real people. He is a real man. He is a real young man, living in real Germany, in a real family with real friends with a real job with a real school and it has an impact on his real life.”

But in a world of “alternative facts” and “fake news”, for Anas and Anke, normal life seems more hope than reality.

