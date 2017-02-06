Dr. Phil – “Haley’s backstage drama”

Will Haley go back to treatment?

WWLP 22News

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil speaks with Haley, the teen who said she was convinced she was pregnant with baby Jesus, who now says she realizes her pregnancy wasn’t real.

However, she says she still hears multiple voices, one of which she says is her baby letting her know he’s alive and OK.

What else does she say the voices tell her, and why does she say she pulled a knife on her neighbors?

Will Haley go back to treatment? Find out and see what happens backstage when Haley’s family shows her some much needed tough love.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

