Democrats hold stand-in ahead of DeVos vote

(CNN) – Democrats are mounting a 24-hour blitz to try and sink at least one nomination from President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, attacking education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos a day before her confirmation vote.

In a final effort to block President Trump’s nominee for secretary of education, senate democrats plan to hold the floor of the chamber for 24 hours.

The senate is set to vote on Betsy DeVos’ nomination Tuesday. Last week, two GOP senators said they would break with their party and vote against DeVos, setting up a 50-50 split. Democrats hope to make enough noise to flip at least one more senate republican against her.

DeVos, a school choice activist, has faced strong opposition from teachers unions and public school advocates.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “Betsy DeVos doesn’t believe in public schools. Her only knowledge of student loans seems to come from her own financial investments connected to debt collectors, and, despite being a billionaire, she wants the chance to keep making money off shady investments while she runs the Department of Education.”

And while the Trump administration stands by their nominee, protests against the billionaire republican donor have sprouted up across the country.

If democrats fail to sway another republican, Vice President Mike Pence will be forced to cast an historic tie breaking vote.