SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The accident happened on Cottage St. around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to Springfield Police Lieutenant Richard LaBelle.

He confirmed the accident involved a sedan and a tractor trailer truck, and that the man driving the car died after crashing into the underside of the trailer.

Part of Cottage St. is closed at the intersection of Berkshire Avenue.

