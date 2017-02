CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –Police are looking for a suspect who they say has been using credit cards stolen from an elderly person’s home in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the suspect was caught on surveillance video using the cards at gas stations in Agawam and West Springfield.

He said that the department is working on releasing the video, but in the meantime, they have still images of the suspect.

If you know who he is, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.