Chicopee teen missing since December

Clistano Rivera disappeared on December 12

clistano-rivera
Clistano Rivera. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police need your help to find a 17 year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two months.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Clistano Rivera was last seen in the Hampden Street area on December 12. Wilk said that Rivera may possibly be in the Holyoke area.

He is described as being about 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He also has tattoos of crosses on his thumbs.

If you have seen Rivera, or have any information about where he may be, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

