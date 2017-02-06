Celebs at Super Bowl LI

Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Singers of the cast of Hamilton, Phillipa Soo, right, Rene Elise Goldsberry, center, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, sing "God Bless America", before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shakes hands with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Harry Connick Jr., left, talks to Usher before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mark Wahlberg waves as he arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Lady Gaga poses on the field for a picture before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)