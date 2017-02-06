Celebrations at UMass Amherst following Patriots win

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Umass Amherst went wild after the Patriots’ fifth championship win- but not too wild.

University spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski told 22News that about 3,000 students celebrated the Patriots victory in the Southwest Residential Area of campus late Sunday night.

Blaguszewski said that two windows were broken and that two people were hurt during the celebrations, but no one was arrested.

The crowd celebrated for less than an hour, before leaving the area peacefully at 11:20 Sunday night.