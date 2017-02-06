Bystander kills diaper thief

(WESH) – A man accused of stealing diapers from a Florida Walmart was killed by another customer on Saturday morning, according to Orange County deputies.

Arthur Adams, 19, died after being shot by a 50-year-old man.

Investigators said Adams and another man were stealing two carts of diapers when a store employee confronted them in the parking lot.

The 50-year-old customer noticed what was happening and got involved.

Authorities said Adams reached for something, which made the customer feel threatened. The customer then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Adams was shot, along with a teenage girl who was with the suspects.

The suspects tried to drive away, but their vehicle struck two other vehicles in the parking lot. They then ditched their vehicle and ran off.