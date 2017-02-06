Both parties agree: Patriots win was historic

Patriots win was big topic of conversation at State House Monday

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick
New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. At right is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BOSTON (WWLP) – It is probably one of the only things that both Democrats and Republicans can agree on at the State House: that Tom Brady could very well be the best quarterback in NFL history after Sunday night’s Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots victory was the topic of conversation at the State House Monday. Lawmakers 22News spoke with used words like “exciting,” “incredible,” and “unforgettable” to describe the game they saw the night before.

The Patriots entered the second half of the game down 25 points, before making the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, and winning it all in the first overtime ever held in the big game.

Rep. Joseph Wagner (D-Chicopee) said that he never lost hope that the Patriots would turn the game around.

“With 8:49 left and they were just three scores down, I said ‘they can win this game, they can win!’ And it was just exciting. Everyone was just hoarse at the end of it,” Wagner said.

Patriots fans will have the chance to thank Tom Brady and the team at the victory parade through downtown Boston on Tuesday.

