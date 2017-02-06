Anti-Semitic vandalism investigated across the U.S.

(CNN) – A wave of anti-Semitic hate crimes being investigated in major cities across the U.S. Vandals breaking into synagogues, and plastering public spaces with swastikas.

But some communities are banding together to stop the hate.

On the New York City subway, amongst all the advertisements, hateful messages targeting Jewish people. So Jared Nied did something about it. “The lightbulb went on; who has hand sanitizer, alcohol will clean this.”

The scrubbing of the anti-Semitic drawings was captured by a fellow New Yorker who posted pictures on Facebook, commenting, “I’ve never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purell.”

It went viral, getting the attention of Chelsea Clinton. And New York governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted this picture about a separate swastika found on a train, adding “This is what New Yorkers do, we turn hate into love.”

Disturbing vandalism reported in other major cities this weekend as well.

In Chicago, police are trying to track down a person who they believe broke out synagogue windows and placed swastika decals on the temple’s front door. School officials at Rice University in Texas trying to determine who scrawled a Nazi symbol, under the name “Trump” on a statue in the campus quad. And federal authorities have opened a probe into bomb threats made to dozens of Jewish community centers in 26 states over the past month.

David Posner, Director of Strategic Performance for the JCC Association of North America, said, “It is significant, we’ve not seen things like this before, isolated incidents, but nothing like this.”

Back on the subway, Nied says he hopes even his small act erases the hate he says he’s now seeing more than ever. “If we come together to pool what we have, we can get through this, we can fight this, we can resist.”

