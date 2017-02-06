3rd suspect arrested in Amherst home invasion

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A third man has been criminally charged in connection to a home invasion in Amherst in the fall.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Stephanos Georgiadis, 25, of Hadley, was arrested on Friday on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges are connected to the October 30 home invasion at 943 South East Street. During that incident, a victim had to be taken to Baystate Medical Center after suffering cuts to his arm.

Two other men, John Niemiec, III of Sunderland and Patrick Bemben of Hadley, are already facing charges in the case.

During his arraignment late Friday afternoon at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Georgiadis was ordered held without bail pending a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Niemiec is also being held pending a Wednesday hearing.