Western Massachusetts town approves 23-acre solar power farm

MONTAGUE, Mass. (AP) — The town of Montague has approved plans for a 23-acre solar power farm.

The project with more than 18,000 solar panels is scheduled to be built on land already owned by electric utility Eversource.

Town Planner Walter Ramsey tells The Recorder it will be the largest solar site in Franklin County and reaffirms the community’s commitment to renewable energy.

The project was designed to keep the aesthetic appeal of the area. It will be constructed 200 feet from the road with trees creating barrier a between the road and the panels.

The conditions of the project include about 60 Eversource-owned acres adjacent to the project going to the Montague Plains Wildlife Management area. Eversource has also submitted a permit request to the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program.

