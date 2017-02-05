Western Mass. families enjoy the Super Bowl from home

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If the bar wasn’t your style, more low-key parties were held in homes across western Massachusetts.

The general reaction for much of the game was one of disappointment.

But loyal Patriots fans told 22News if you couldn’t afford a ticket to the big game, the next best place to be was on the couch in front of the big screen TV.

Families and friends gathered Sunday night for some food, football, and good company.

When asked why they got together, Rick Walowicz of Springfield told 22News, Well to celebrate our team and to see if they can get Super Bowl number five and just for support. And being with friends and family. It’s important.”

Just like New Year’s Eve, there’s plenty of people who prefer to stay cozy inside in front of the TV rather than out in the cold and the crowds.

