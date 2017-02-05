Tiny little library installed in Eastfield Mall food court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A shopping mall food court might be the last place you’d expect to find a library, but the Eastfield Mall food court has actually installed a library, a tiny library. With just enough books to keep customers happy during a food break.

Charlie Griggs of Springfield raves about the food court addition. He told 22News more people should read while eating rather than baring on their smart phones.

Charlie Griggs, of Springfield told 22News, “80 percent of the population is on the phone, earbuds, they’re in another world and I try not to converse with them, they have earbuds in.”

Mall management has a few library ground rules. If you don’t return the book you borrowed, they hope you’ll at least replace it with another book to take the next reader into consideration.