The final countdown begins for the Super Bowl

HOUSTON, TX. (WWLP) – Millions of people will tune in Sunday night to watch the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

On Saturday, the NFL decided to open the roof of the stadium, and it will most likely be off for the big game, so weather will be a factor.

Luckily, it’s expected to be about 70 degrees Sunday night at kickoff. With those temperatures, you can expect to see Patriots fans ditch their usual Gillette Stadium gear for some t-shirts and jerseys.

The Patriots should be well rested for the Super Bowl, they didn’t practice or even have a walkthrough for the team on Saturday. Instead, they came to the stadium with their friends and family for a Super Bowl “photo day,” something that’s become somewhat of a tradition for the team.

Derek Salema, a Wilbraham resident, told 22News, “It’s just been kind of a story book, no Tom the first four games, and here we are still in the Super Bowl. I think they are going to win, I think it’s going to be a very close game, but I think they’ll pull it off in the end.”

On Saturday, hundreds of fans gathered in downtown Houston for a pep rally, and that spirt will certainly carry over into Sunday night.

Patriots fans have taken over this Texas city. While there are plenty of Atlanta Falcons fans, the numbers don’t compare to how many Patriots fans have made the trip to Houston. We’ve also come across quite a few people from Texas who are Patriots fans.

Danny Amendola actually grew up in Houston, and played football at a high school just north of Houston. Amendola, along with Julian Edelman, are two players that Falcons coaches said they are fearing for the big game.

Patriots fans say the Falcons should be nervous, because the Patriots have the winning combination.

Kathleen Norton,a Massachusetts resident, told 22News, “Matt Ryan and that offense are phenomenal, I just think when you combine Belichick, and that offense, and Brady, and the group of guys behind them, I think it’s a winning combination. It’s a good game but I think the Pats will come out on top.”