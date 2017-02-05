Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The last two teams standing at the end of the 2016 NFL season is the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Now they face off in Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

The Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game, 36-17, and the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, 44-21. In the Super Bowl, the match-up to watch is Atlanta’s highflying offense versus the Patriots dominant defense.

The last time the two teams faced off was in September of 2013 on Sunday Night Football in Atlanta; the Pats one 30-23. The Patriots have beaten the Falcons the last 4 times they met in the regular season; 3 times at the Georgia Dome and once at Gillette Stadium.

While the Patriots are working to win their 5th Super Bowl, the Falcons are still working to win their 1st. Atlanta lost in Super Bowl XXXIII to the Denver Broncos, 34-19, who were defending champions. The Pats on the other hand just won a 4th in Super Bowl XLIX, beating the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, who were also defending champions.

New England is making history by playing in the Super Bowl for an NFL record 9th time. Quarterback Tom Brady is setting a record by playing in his 7th Super Bowl, and Head Couch Bill Belichick is setting a record by coaching in his 10th. With a victory, Brady, Belichick and owner Robert Kraft would be the first combination to win 5 Super Bowls in NFL history.

Below is the Patriots 2016 NFL Schedule:

POSTSEASON

AFC Divisional – Houston Texans 16, New England Patriots 34, WIN

AFC Championship – Pittsburgh Steelers 17, New England Patriots 36, WIN

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1 – New England Patriots 23, Arizona Cardinals 21, WIN

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 31, WIN

Week 3 – Houston Texans 0, New England Patriots 27, WIN

Week 4 – Buffalo Bills 16, New England Patriots 0, LOSS

Week 5 – New England Patriots 33, Cleveland Browns 13, WIN

Week 6 – Cincinnati Bengals 17, New England Patriots 35, WIN

Week 7 – New England Patriots 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 16, WIN

Week 8 – New England Patriots 41, Buffalo Bills 25, WIN

Week 9 – BYE WEEK

Week 10 – Seattle Seahawks 31, New England Patriots 24, LOSS

Week 11 – New England Patriots 30 at San Francisco 49ers 17, WIN

Week 12 – New England Patriots 22, New York Jets 17, WIN

Week 13 – Los Angeles Rams 10, New England Patriots 26, WIN

Week 14 – Baltimore Ravens 23, New England Patriots 30, WIN

Week 15 – New England Patriots 16, Denver Broncos 3, WIN

Week 16 – New York Jets 3, New England Patriots 41, WIN

Week 17 – New England Patriots 35, Miami Dolphins 14, WIN

PRESEASON

Week 1 – New Orleans Saints 22, New England Patriots 34, WIN

Week 2 – Chicago Bears 22, New England Patriots 23, WIN

Week 3 – New England Patriots 19, Carolina Panthers 17, WIN

Week 4 – New England Patriots 17, New York Giants 9, LOSS