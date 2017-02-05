Shoppers get ready for Super Bowl Sunday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – For many football fans, having good food on Super Bowl Sunday is just as important as having a good game.

It wouldn’t be Super Bowl Sunday without snacks, and football fans were stocking up at the Big Y supermarket in Amherst Sunday morning.

Bridget Boisvert from Amherst said, “Chips and dip, meatballs, mac and cheese. Food is a big part of the super bowl. Everyone starts talking about it as soon as the super bowl comes upon us.”

Mitchell Page said no party was complete without nachos, pizza and pretzel balls. He said he has Super Bowl snacking down to a science.

Mitchell Page told 22News, “It’s gotta come out in waves, it’s all pre-determined. So if the team starts slowing down, and I don’t think they will, but if they do, bring out the food, brings the party mood right back up”

She stocks up on grinders and meatballs before the game, but she said for some partygoers, a good plate of food won’t help you forget a bad play.

Ruthann Fitzgibbons said, “One of my friends I know is really crazed, and food would do nothing if the patriots were losing,”

Sean Ledoux, a manager of Big Y in Amherst, said, “We prepare and plan ahead so that we have ample product available. We usually go through a significant number of chips, soda, actually quite a bit of seafood and meat as well.”

Some shoppers said it’s not just what you’re serving that matters, but how much. They said running out of food could mean running to the store during an important play.

The store manager told 22News they double the number of cashiers working on super bowl Sunday just so they can keep up with the influx of customers getting food on game day.