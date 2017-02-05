Samuel’s Sports bar host viewing party for Patriot fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Bars across New England were a crowded place Sunday night. The beer was flowing and the TV’s were turned up!

Samuel’s sports bar in Springfield was the place to be Sunday night. As dozens of football fans, gathered around flat screen TVs, enjoyed food and drinks, while watching the home team battle the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Justin Walter from Holyoke told 22News, watching Super Bowl at Samuel’s, has become a tradition for him. “Well, Super Bowl Sunday is a tradition for me and the wife. We come down every Super Bowl and watch the game.”

For Justin and his wife, this marks the fourth year they’ve watched Super Bowl at Samuel’s. Bartender Heather Disco told 22News, this bustling bar lures sports fans. “Well, they say, people come where people are. So we have a lot of sports fans that come in. We have a great set up for our TVs, with a big projection screen, so it seems to attract a lot of great customers,” said Disco.

22News met Springfield couple David and Sandy Vincent, they told us, their first date was on Super bowl, three years ago. “He’s Falcons. I’m Patriots. Our first date was actually here and he was going crazy and I was like OMG,” Sandy Vincent told 22News.

Despite the couple routing for separate teams, they told 22News, watching Super Bowl at Samuel’s brings back memories.