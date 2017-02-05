1 Star

Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Ian Glen, Shawn Roberts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – I’m happy to say the generation that grew up watching the “Resident Evil” fantasy adventures will now have to find a new way to waste their time.The final chapter completes my argument, that movies should never be inspired by video games.

Super woman Milla Jovovich completes her cycle as the assassin of few words, telling her crew, “we’re going to kill every last one of them”. Wow, what a surprise the final chapter of “Resident Evil” is every bit as vicious, nonsensical and dreadfully acted as all of the earlier episodes.

Milla needs anger management relief more than ever. Her pathological hatred of Zombies is almost as intense as her enmity towards men in general. Milla makes up with muscle what she lacks in even the basic rudiments of acting skill. My only concern is what she’ll do for a living once the curtain drops on this final chapter.

“Resident Evil” projects a dark grim future world where “Mad Max” could feel right at home.

Milla thrives as the futuristic assassin battling slimy, evil men, who create a plague of Zombie-like creatures. Her enemies of course are no match for her hostility. Unfortunately, there’s always been an audience that slithers out of the darkness to see this rubbish since it’s all so boring and brainless.

Let’s just say “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” has yet to climb up from the bottom of the barrel to more than 1 star.

I say, good riddance.