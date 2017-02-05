Northampton VA honors navy chaplains

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Each year the sacrifices of four World War II navy chaplains are remembered at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Northampton.

The interfaith service at the VA medical center chapel honored the Reverends Clark Poling and George Fox along with Father John Washington and Rabbi Alexander Goode.

These World War II chaplains aboard the troop ship, U.S.S Dorchester on February 3rd, 1943, volunteered their life jackets to four sailors after their ship was torpedoed in the Atlantic.

They’ve become memorialized as “the immortal chaplains.

James Rice of Easthampton, said, “They went down with the ship basically themselves for the loves of the other soldiers, sailors and marines who were on that ship.We don’t want to forget them who gave that sacrifice and this is one way of doing it gives hope to everyone.”

The men and women who came to the VA medical center chapel on Super bowl Sunday, told 22News, they will continue to come here every year on the first Sunday in February.

The sacrifices of the four chaplains are to important not to honor each and every year.