Local pizza shop took extra steps to prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will go head to head against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 today, and with the Big Game, comes Big Orders for some businesses in western Massachusetts.

February 5th is Super Bowl Sunday, but here at John’s Pizza, they’re calling it Super Sunday, because of the volume of orders the restaurant’s been receiving since 11 o’clock this morning.

400 pounds of wings. 200 pizzas. 100 grinders. 150 pounds of sausage and 200 pounds of meatballs.

It’s enough food to feed a small army, but for John’s pizza in Chicopee, it’s exactly what he needs, to feed his customers for Super Bowl.

John Capazzcio told 22News, “Super Sunday we’ve been working on for the past two weeks. Preparing the wings preparing the pizza dough. Finally we come to the day when we have to sell all the food that we prepared.”

Today’s top sellers are pizza and of course wings. You can’t have a Super Bowl party without those wings. Popular flavors are buffalo, barbecue and teriyaki.

The owner told 22News, the restaurant has been making wings and taking orders since 11 o’clock this morning.

John’s pizza normally closes at 9, but for the Big Day, their extending their hours to 10:00 p.m. to accommodate extra orders.